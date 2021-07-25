Bhalla leads protest against fuel price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Congress activists led by JKPCC vice president, Raman Bhalla held strong protest against BJP Govt over price hike of petroleum products and essential commodities at Bahu Fort here today.

Activists holding placards and LPG cylinders raised slogans against BJP Govt for continuously raising prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel and LPG. The Congress said the agitation would be intensified if the price hike was not rolled back. The Congress leaders said petrol and diesel are being sold at high prices because of the exorbitant duty levied by Govt and the Centre has earned hefty revenue out of it over the past few years.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that general public is facing hardships because of the high taxes on the petrol levied by the Centre. It has aggravated the problems of the common people who have already been facing financial crisis due to job losses amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress-led UPA Govt had successfully kept the petrol diesel prices under control despite high crude oil prices in the international market. Modi Government has levied exorbitant taxes and duties on petrol and diesel,” Bhalla said.

He said wrath and the anger of the Jammu people has already given a big jolt to the BJP in the recent District Development Council elections. The period of despondency will definitely be taken over by hope and promise of better tomorrow, he maintained.

“During last seven years, BJP Government has given the country immeasurable pain. It has been seven years since the country got a failed, and mindless Government. The country is suffering as unemployment rate reached 11.3% in 7 years. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 and mustard oil Rs 200 in many provinces. It has proved to be the weakest Government in the country in the 73 years,” Bhalla said.

He accused BJP Govt of promoting politics of hate to hide its alleged failures on all fronts.”J&K is at the crossroads of history with opportunistic BJP presiding over its destiny, the politically matured people will have to change the discourse by isolating reactionary elements,” Bhalla said.

Prominent among those who joined protest include Ramakant, Jatinder Chib, Diwan Chand, Mullah Raj, Chaman Lal, Gagan Neal Pancho, Harmoniser Kour, Sahil Avotra, Gopal Sharma, Mangat Ram and others.