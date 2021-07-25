BJP Govt granted rights to refugees, Valmikies, daughters of JK: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: The steps taken up by BJP in Jammu and Kashmir have proved the party’s caliber towards strengthening the spirit of nationalism and democratic values in the Union Territory (UT).

This was stated by senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta while addressing an event organized to listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. He said that only BJP has the guts to tackle violence in the strife-torn J&K and rekindle hope to enthuse the spirit of nationalism in each and every resident of the region through its public welfare initiatives and opportunities for one and all.

The programme was organized by Rahul Kumar corporator Ward No. 20 at Valmiki Temple near Green Belt Park wherein a large number of people belonging to Valmiki and Gorkha communities besides West Pakistani refugees and Gujjars listened to Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme with great enthusiasm.

The community members were all praise for PM Modi for taking unprecedented steps in changing the course of their lives by providing them their due rights which other political dispensations lingered on for over 70 long years. They said that what BJP has done in J&K no other party could have even thought of doing the same.

Vinay Gupta BJP Jammu district president, Ankush Gupta BJP Jammu district general secretary and other prominent leaders of the party were also present during the event.

Kavinder Gupta said that the BJP Government has delivered justice to these communities besides giving fair deal to daughters of the soil.

Giving reference to the recent order regarding provision of domicile certificates to spouses of daughters of the land, who are from outside the UT, Kavinder Gupta said that it is a dream come true for the people who earlier were victims of prejudice of successive Governments that ruined the future of many under the garb of Article 370.

Later, Kavinder Gupta also addresses the State Working Committee of BJYM, J&K and threw light on the role of BJP Youth wing in the politics. He asked the youth party workers to develop their personality for the overall betterment of the Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was also addressed by Arun Prabhat Singh J&K UT president BJYM who said youth have full faith in policies and programmes of PM, Narendra Modi.

General Secretary BJYM Kapil Chib also addressed the working Committee Meet.