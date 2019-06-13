Be Punctual, Avoid Work-From-Home, PM Modi Tells His Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a list of dos and don’ts at the first meeting of his council of ministers on Wednesday. Ministers should be punctual, regular and avoid working from home, he asserted

PM Modi reportedly also asked senior ministers to mentor first-timers and assign work to ministers of state. Cabinet ministers must share files with their juniors to improve productivity, he said.

Ministers were advised to fix a day to meet with party workers and to regularly meet lawmakers, said sources. He urged them to agree to meet with lawmakers whenever they sought an appointment.