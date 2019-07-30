BCCI bans Prithvi Shaw for failing dope test

NEW DELHI: Talented India opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday slapped with an eight-month ban from all forms of competitive cricket for failing a dope test, the BCCI said.
The 19-year-old Shaw, who has played two Test matches against the West Indies in 2018, was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation for a hip injury. He tested positive for terbutaline during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.
Along with Shaw, two other domestic players — Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rjasthan — have also violated the cricket board’s anti-doping code. (AGENCIES)
