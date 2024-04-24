Bandipora Encounter | Two Army Soldiers Injured, Stable

Srinagar, April 24: Two army troopers recieved bullet wounds in an ongoing encounter in Ranji forest area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

A top police officer said that two army soldiers sustained minor injuries during intial exchange of fire with hiding terrorists.

Both are stable and are being treated in a hospital, officer said.

Till this report was being filed, there was no information regarding death of any terrorists in the encounter.