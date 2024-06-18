Bandipora Encounter | Slain Terrorist Was Active Since 2018

BANDIPORA, June 18: The terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday has been identified as Umar Lone, a category ‘A’ terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit who was active since 2018.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of the Army’s 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Manasbal here, commandant 3 Sector RR, Brigadier Vipul Tyagi, said on Tuesday that security forces had been continuously monitoring the area after some intelligence inputs suggested movement of terrorists in Aragam area of the north Kashmir district.

“Based on certain specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army, JK Police and CRPF on June 16 night. An ambush party of the forces observed suspicious movement and after confirmation of the presence of terrorists, the ambush brought down effective fire and in the ensuing fire fight one hardcore terrorist was neutralized,” he said.

Brigadier Tyagi said the slain ultra is a resident of Wussankhui area in Baramulla district.

Lone was a category “A” terrorist who was active since April 2018 and was associated with LeT/TRF. TRF or The Resistance Front is an off-shoot of the LeT.

Terrorists in J-K are categorised as A, B or C depending on their involvement in militancy activities.

Lone was involved in numerous terrorist-related activities such as recruitment, illegal killings and the expansion of over ground worker (OGW) network, the Army officer said.

“His elimination is a significant achievement for the security forces. Over the last few weeks the Indian Army along with other police and paramilitary forces has maintained a high-operational momentum which has resulted in tremendous success and eroded the terror ecosystem in a systematic manner,” he added.

The officer said security forces will continue to strive and maintain this momentum towards ensuring peace and stability in Kashmir. (Agencies)