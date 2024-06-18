Amit Shah Hails Recovery Of American Paraglider’s Body By ITBP In Daring Mission

NEW DELHI, June 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the recovery of an American paraglider’s body by a team of the ITBP from 14,800 feet high in the mountains risking their own lives and said their dedication to humanity is commendable.

Shah in a post on ‘X’ said the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountain rescue team recently undertook a challenging search operation on the high mountain cliffs in Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh and recovered the body of an American citizen, who lost his life in an accident while paragliding.

“At the request of the local administration, @ITBP_official team members risked their own lives and climbed 14,800 feet high in the mountains to recover the mortal remains for a humanitarian cause. Their dedication to humanity is commendable,” he said.

The about 90,000 personnel ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control with China, apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties. (PTI)