Ban On Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Flights From India Extended Till Nov 30

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases in many countries, India on Friday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights from India till November 30. “The ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to/from India extended until 30th November,” the DGCA said in a statement. (Agencies)
