Ballot Is Answer To Forces Trying To Disrupt J&K Assembly Elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi, Aug 22: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday claimed that some forces are attempting to disrupt the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, but the poll body is fully prepared to conduct free and fair elections. Kumar emphasised that the “ballot is the answer to such forces.”

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

“There are forces determined to disrupt the election process, but we are fully prepared, and the ballot is the answer to such forces,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar after briefing election observers for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Speaking to news agency, Kumar stated, “We briefed election observers today. General, Police, and Expenditure Observers from several states attended the briefing. Observers were instructed to be available to political parties and candidates to address any grievances and ensure adherence to election rules.”

Kumar emphasized that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is prepared to conduct free and fair elections in J-K and Haryana.

“The world is watching the elections in J-K. Some forces are adamant about disrupting the election process, but we are ready to handle them. During the Lok Sabha elections, we saw tremendous enthusiasm in J-K, with record voter turnout. I believe the ballot is the answer to everything. The people of J-K will shape their destiny with their own hands by participating in the voting process,” he said.

Kumar also highlighted the ECI’s readiness to combat fake narratives during the assembly elections.

“We are vigilant and will respond promptly to such false narratives. Our officers will closely monitor these issues,” he added.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, covering a total of 90 assembly constituencies. The previous assembly elections in the region were held in 2014.

The Election Commission has also scheduled Haryana’s assembly elections for October 1, with results for both regions to be counted on October 4.

The notification for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections was unveiled on Monday, marking a significant step in the 2024 electoral process.

Voting for the first phase, covering 24 constituencies is scheduled for September 18. Candidates have until August 27 to submit their nominations, with scrutiny on August 28 and the final withdrawal date on August 30. (AGENCIES)