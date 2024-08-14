Balidan Stambh completed, to be thrown open on Aug 15

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 13 : Work on the Balidan Stambh built in Pratap Park Srinagar city has been completed and would be thrown open to the public for Independence Day function on August 15.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinagar Smart City (SSC) Limited, Owais Ahmad told reporters here that the work on Balidan Stambh has been completed and ready to organise the celebrations on the Independence Day on August 15.

He said that they were given the timeline to complete the Balidan Stambh before 15th August so that the ceremony can be done on 15th August. “This is a big achievement and hard work of all workers and the team of Srinagar Smart City”, he said.

Ahmad praised the hard work and dedication of all those involved, from workers to the Smart City team. “This is a big achievement. This is the hard work of all those who were working here,” he added.

The Commissioner said that the Balidan Stambh symbolizes the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

He invited all people to visit the ‘Balidan Stambh and feel the place which signifies those who have sacrificed their lives in safeguarding the nation, especially for those who have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir for the country to pay homage to them.

60-metre high, Balidan Stambh is in the shape of a soldier’s gun. The names of 4877 martyrs are inscribed on 52 pillars around the country. Some of the pillars are dedicated to 543 soldiers who were martyred in the Kargil War. Of these martyrs, 71 were from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah in June last year laid the foundation stone of Balidan Stambh in Srinagar’s Pratap Park.