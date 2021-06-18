Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 launched at NSF Bajaj

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: NSF Bajaj launched the new Pulsar NS125 in an impressive function held at NSF Bajaj office complex at Satwari here.

The NS125 is the third model from the NS range and the 10th Pulsar model to now be on sale. Bajaj is offering the new 125 cc bike with a choice between four different colour options–Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comes equipped with a signature wolf-eyed headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps, high gloss metallic paint, a perimeter frame and alloy wheels in bronze, infinity twinstrip LED tail lamps, and a sporty split grab rail among other things The NS125 looks identical to its larger siblings with the same smooth-flowing naked bike lines and it most likely shares some body panels with the larger models. The fuel tank appears to be the same unit and the spec sheet reveals that it has an identical capacity of 12 litres. Power comes from a 124.4cc, air-cooled, two-valve unit that makes 12hp and 11Nm of torque. The NS125 uses a perimeter frame that uses a telescopic fork and monoshock for suspension. It also uses 80/100-17 at the front and 100/90-17 tyre at the rear.

The Pulsar NS range was kicked off with the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, followed by the addition of the NS 160. Bajaj assures the NS 125 is a culmination of the latest and in-demand that will seek to offer the thrill of sport biking to sport biking novices. Now that we have the basics out of the way, it is now time to discuss the specifics of this brand new 125 cc Bajaj bike in India.

Braking is carried out by a 240mm disc up front and 130mm drum at the rear. Unlike the larger NS160, the NS125 can’t be optioned with a disc brake at the rear.

Pulsar NS125 now is available at NSF Bajaj for test ride.