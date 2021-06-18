Div Com inspects pace of progress of works in AIIMS- Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 18: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer, today visited AIIMS-Jammu construction site at Vijaypur and assessed the development pace besides reviewing important issues pertaining to the executing agencies.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma; Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti, Chief Engineer R&B, Executive Engineer JPDCL besides District officers and other concerned officers were also present.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu was briefed about the present status of the construction work through a detailed presentation. It was informed that the prestigious AIIMS-Jammu project consists of two phases including Hospital building, Medical College, Hostels, residential Quarters and other development works of civil and Electricity divisions. The plinth area of AIIMS-Jammu (Phase-1) is 2,22,205 sq.m with sanctioned cost Rs 1661 crore including Rs 1404 crore for Medical college and other infrastructure plus Rs 257 crore for medical equipment and furniture.

The master plan contains a North Block Public zone having a Hospital, Medical College, Auditorium, AYUSH Centre, Night Shelter, a semi public zone having students activity centre, sports complex and a South block-private zone having residential, Hostels and Guest house.

“In all 34 structures are being developed inside the AIIMS project with a 750 bedded hospital comprising G+6 storey and basement structure. The hospital will also have 6 Towers, 10 PD, 21PD, 1emergency, 1 diagnosis, 1 Admin block and has facility of MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, OTS (Modular), ICUs and super specialty departments and trauma beds. The medical college will admit 100 medical students per year and 60 Nursing students and the auditorium has 1000 seat capacity.

The AIIMS projects also incorporates new and emerging technologies including GRC cladding system, double glass unit (DGU) Facade, Plastic roads, Occupancy sensors, Rooftop Solar PV Panels, Solar Poles, Fire Curtains and ether state in art technologies.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, while reviewing the issues including construction of underpass between phase-I and phase-II of AIIMS project, directed the NHAI and R&B department representatives to expedite the civil works as per approved DPR based on consultation services. The Div com also emphasized Irrigation & Flood control department to develop the protection walls along River Devak as per the DPR and completed the assigned duty within the set deadlines.

The civil and electrical works of the projects under UT executing agency is 70% and 50% is completed respectively.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu stressed on Jal Shakti, JK-PDCL for ensuring completion of both civil and electrical works of their departments in coordination with the central public works departments.