DHS Kashmir reviews healthcare arrangements ahead of Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 18: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Friday visited Baltal base camp ahead of Amarnath Yatra to oversee the health care arrangements for the ensuing yatra.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the director visited the Baltal base camp and reviewed the health care facilities for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

The director said that the visit was aimed to be prepared for the Yatra. While reviewing the arrangements he said from Manigam to the holy cave, they have kept ready multiple camps and they are also upgrading Sonmarg hospital.

The director said the base camp is also ready and they have kept all the health facilities ready.

“Equipment have been made available so that Yatris do not face any kind of inconvenience. We are keeping everything ready. We are prepared for the Yatra,” he said.

The director said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, there would be separate Covid ward and main ward while a similar ward would be created at the Baltal base camp.

“We are keeping all Covid facilities there. Covid tests would be done there besides other diagnostic tests. All the medical camps have been made functional en route the Yatra,” he said.

Regarding staff, the director said staff has been designated for this purpose.

The directed also visited PHC Sonmarg where he gave on spot instructions to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Gandebal to renovate the medical centre Sonamarg and make all health facilities available for the public in the shortest possible time.

The director also met a delegation of local citizens who put forward certain measures to be taken for the betterment of the public in the area.

The DHSK assured them that all the possible facilities would be made available to make the PHC functional 24/7.

The director also paid a visit to medical centre Dumail where he reviewed the base camp arrangements related to Yatra and about other medical facilities.

It is in place to mention that before starting his journey to Balthal, the director paid a visit to the holly shrine of Kheer Bawani where the Mela Kheer Bawani was celebrated with religious fervour.