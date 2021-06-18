JMC Commissioner reviews working of Municipal Animal Care Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Avny Lavasa accompanied by the Municipal Veterinary Officer Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma today visited the Municipal Animal Care Centre, Roop Nagar and took stock of various activities of the Centre. She also visited the proposed site for the construction of Veterinary hospital for the sick and injured stray animals.

Later on Commissioner JMC chaired a meeting to review the working of Animal Care Centre, Roop Nagar, Jammu wherein Municipal Veterinary Officer and Staff of Municipal Animal Care Centre, Roop Nagar participated. During the course of meeting, Avny Lavasa insisted to give special focus to ongoing animal birth control programme being carried out by the JMC to control the stray dogs’ population in all the 75 wards of JMC. Dr Indu Bhushan, Dr Manmeet Singh (Veterinary doctors) and Dr Sunil Gautam, ABC Surgeon, FRIENDICOS, SECA were also present in the meeting.

MVO, JMC appraised the commissioner that till date 17,825 sterilization surgeries to control the stray dogs population under ABC/ARV programme have been conducted by the JMC with the outsourcing of this programme to the implementing agency i.e. FRIENDICOS, SECA (NGO) and more than 70% of the stray dogs population will be sterilized with an target oriented approach in the next 1and 1/2 years.

It was further apprised that for the time bound redressal of general public complaints regarding rescue of sick and injured stray animals, different teams with rescue vehicles have been constituted who are working round the clock for providing timely treatment in the centre.

The JMC Commissioner also inspected the ongoing construction/repair and renovation work of the Centre which has been started by the JMC to strengthen the infrastructure to have all basic treatment facilities for the sick/injured stray animals.

Lavasa also directed the staff to work with dedication and zeal to relieve the suffering of speechless creations by providing best possible treatment to the ailing stray animals in the centre appealed the general public for their cooperation in the successful implementation of ABC/ARV programme within JMC limits.