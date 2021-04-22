Bail denied to narco smuggler

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: High Court has denied bail to one Shakeel Ahmed Dar, who was facing trial in NDPS case.

“The petitioner was in conscious possession of commercial quantity of manufactured drugs without any authorization. Therefore, by no stretch of imagination, it can be said, at this stage, that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner is not involved in the offence”, Justice Sanjay Dhar said.

On 12.03.2019, the police intercepted two trucks bearing No.JK03H/1708 and JK04E/5197 at National Highway, Supwal. Upon checking of truck No.JK03H/1708, three plastic bags containing 1004 bottles of cough syrup (100 ml each) containing Codeine Phosphate were recovered whereas from truck No.JK04E/5191, 1210 bottles of cough syrup (100 ml each) containing Codeine Phosphate were recovered.

Accordingly, FIR was registered and after investigation, charge-sheet was filed before the Trial Court. The charges for offences under Sections 8/21/22/25 NDPS Act stand framed against all the accused including the petitioner and trial of the case is going on.

“It appears that till date only one prosecution witness has been examined before the Trial Court”, High Court said.