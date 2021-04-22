J&K in grip of serious crisis, BJP Govt clueless: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla today claimed that callous attitude of BJP Govt amidst huge Covid-19 pandemic crisis in J&K, people have realized that they have been exploited to the hilt by BJP Government.

While interacting with prominent persons of Channi Himmat in Gandhi Nagar constituency, he said that the era of emotive politics is over and indifferent and apathetic attitude of the BJP Govt failed to improve and implement its developmental plans in letter and spirit on the ground,” he remarked.

He said that development in all the regions and sub regions of J&K, urban and rural areas alike, has become a big casualty due to self centric approach of govt who are unfortunately again trying to hoodwink the public opinion by making false and misleading promises and indulging in emotive politics. Terming Congress Party as a dependable political platform for the people of J&K, Bhalla said assuaging socio-economic and political aspirations of the people and undertaking development on a massive scale holds key to steer J&K to peace and prosperity.

Bhalla maintained that it is unfortunate that the Government of India seems to have misplaced priorities for Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, one fails to understand the reasons for the delay in the decisions of urgent nature when it comes to J&K,” he said. Former minister observed that people in J&K are already reeling under severe pressure of economic depression caused since August last year and coupled with the prevailing pandemic lockdowns.

“Administratively also the people in J&K feel suffocated and are waiting eagerly for a democratically elected government to address their sufferings. But the people at the helm in Delhi seem to be least bothered about these important public issues and are instead adding to their woes by ignoring them under serious crisis,” he added.

He said that the lack of will in the Government has pushed the core Sectors to the extreme levels of insignificance. “I believe the bureaucratic set-up should help strengthen the democratic institutions at the grassroots level if they really want to serve the people in J&K,” he remarked.

Bhalla expressed serious concern over second wave of Coronavirus, which has been adding caseloads every passing day, is witnessing a growing number of younger age group patients, a stark difference from the last year when the virus had more elderly victims. He alleged that Govt was clueless over the matter.