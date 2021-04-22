Amarnath yatra registration suspended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Taking note of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Shree Amarnathji Shrine Board today decided to temporarily suspend registrations for this year’s Shree Amarnathji Yatra. It was also noted that government has taken a large number of measures to reduce the spread of infection through night curfews, 50% reductions in shop opening, 50% restrictions on public transport passengers, closure of schools and colleges, etc.

Considering the evolving situation across the country and Union Territory alike, it was decided to defer registrations for the Amarnathji yatra 2021. It was informed that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registrations will reopen once the COVID spread is reviewed as the situation evolves.

The Board had commenced registrations on 1st April, and the arrangements were on track since February, 2021 for a successful conduct of the pilgrimage which is expected to start from 28th June. The decision has been taken to check any unnecessary gatherings.