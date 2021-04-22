Gangrape accused arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 22: The police arrested an accused involved in gang-rape case and absconding since long in Reasi district.

Official sources said that the accused Sobat Ali alias Kali, son of Noor Hussain, resident of Balli Nagrota, who was absconding in case FIR no 27/2014, dated March 9, 2014 U/S 366, 376, 343, 147, 109 RPC, Police Station Reasi, after commission of crime has been nabbed.

The accused evaded investigation and gone underground and couldn’t be apprehended since 2014 as he was changing his hideouts both inside and outside J&K.

A warrent under section 512 CrPC was issued by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Reasi against the accused.

Reasi Police developed a specific inputs and chased him till his arrest. Police team is on hunt to arrest other accused absconders in the said case FIR, whereas, one accused Mohd Bashir, son of Karam Din, resident of Panjgrain Jammu was arrested and bailed out by the court. Other accused Janak Raj, son of Nand Lal of Rangpur-Ranbir Singh Pura (RS Pura) and Alam Din, son of Imam Din of Miran Sahib Jammu are already arrested and put behind the bars.