‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to hospital

NEW DELHI: The owner of the famous “Baba Ka Dhaba” in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, Kanta Prasad (80), was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night following a suicide bid, police said.

The police added that they received a PCR call late on Thursday that a man, who attempted suicide, has arrived at the hospital. “Police rushed to the spot and found that he is Kanta Prasad. He is currently undergoing treatment. His wife informed the police that he had been depressed for the last few days,” a senior police officer informed. (AGENCY)