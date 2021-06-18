Absconder arrested after six-year hunt in J&K

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested a man wanted in a seven-year-old liquor smuggling case in Reasi district, officials said.

Mohammad Gafoor, a resident of Dasanoo village, went underground a year after he was booked in a case related to illicit liquor smuggling in 2014, a police official said.

A chargesheet was filed in the case and a general warrant under Section 512 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) issued against him by a local court on January 21, 2015.

Reasi police traced the accused and arrested him from Reasi town, the official said, adding he was the 18th absconder arrested by Reasi police since the last week of March. (AGENCY)