Azad expels close aides Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal, Balwan from DAP

* Many people will pull out of DAP soon: Ex DyCM

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 22: In a surprising move, former Chief Minister and Chairman of Democratic Azad Party (DAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad today expelled his close aides, former Dy Chief Minister and DAP vice chairman Tara Chand, former Minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and former MLA from Marh, Balwan Singh-both general secretaries from the Party.

The Democratic Azad Party in a letter duly signed by party general secretary, RS Chib and released to the media this evening said, “ Chairman DAP Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities.”

Chib while talking to media-persons later said that Chairman of the party had credible inputs that these three persons were in touch with some other political parties. The Chairman discussed the issue in detail with his senior party colleagues. Sensing gravity of the situation after watching their activities during past 15-20 days, the Chairman was left with no other option, except expelling these people from the party.

“Apprehending damage to the party in future, Azad using his powers expelled these three persons Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh from the party,” Chib added.

On the remarks of Tara Chand that DAP has now been hijacked by 2-3 people around Azad, Chib dismissed the charges and said Azad constituted six Zonal level committees. He sought lists from these people and even provided them important positions.

DAP vice chairman and former Minister Ghulam Mohd Saroori when contacted for his comments over this important development in the party said, the chairman had some inputs that these three people were hobnobbing with leaders of some political parties for the past some time. Their activities were under watch. Today, an important meeting of the party leaders was held wherein this decision was taken, Saroori added.

Reacting to the order of the DAP Chairman, former DyCM Tara Chand said that he was surprised to know about this unfortunate development. “ If we have committed any anti-party activity, there should be some proof. We have not given any anti-party statement or held meetings with other party leaders. Rather we were assisting DAP chairman and others in various activities. Dr Manohar Lal organised a grand party meeting at Kathua recently and Balwan Singh in Marh Block. I was preparing to organise yet another grand DAP rally in my own area. It is very surprising and unfortunate. We were not expecting such a hasty act on the part of a very mature and seasoned politician like Azad,” Tara Chand regretted.

When asked whether he and other colleagues will go to Congress again, Tara Chand said, “ We will meet own people and then take a final decision in this regard. When I joined DAP, I consulted the people from my constituency. Not only me but many Congress Block and District level office bearers had joined DAP then. They will also move out of DAP after my expulsion. Many more people are likely to pull out of DAP shortly,” former DAP vice chairman maintained.

Balwan Singh, when contacted, said he came to know about this development from the media. He was not aware of it. He said Azad is being guided by the coterie of 3-4 people including Saroori, Chib and Jugal. They seems to be running the party affairs and taking decisions on behalf of Azad. There is procedure for any action. No show cause notice was issued if the party leader observed some anti-party activity. A committee is generally constituted to probe the allegations and then an action is recommended.

“We are unable to understand which sort of organisation is being run by Azad and his coteries and what democratic course was adopted here while issuing such order of expulsion without hearing other side”, he said, and denied charges levelled in the letter and said some people ‘very close to Azad’ may ruin his new party which is yet to be registered. “They are going to do massive damage to the party and many people who were thinking to join DAP will now may change their mind and think twice or thrice before going to DAP,” Balwan added.

Dr Manohar Lal who held series of public meetings in Billawar today, said that this order of party general secretary, came as big shocker to him. “ I was holding party meetings today and unaware of any such development at DAP Jammu office. The allegations are baseless and conspiracy against us. No proper procedure was followed and we were not given opportunity to listen or clarify the allegations. If I had to go back to Congress or any other party, then what was the need to join DAP. This is unfortunate. I am staunch secular person and will consult my own people before taking any decision about joining any party in future,” Dr Manohar Lal maintained.