Senior, U-9 Chess teams leave for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Senior women and under-9 Chess team today left for Nationals after the screening, conducted by officials of J&K Sports Council, here today.

The teams were screened by Divisional Sports Officer Ashok Singh Jamwal and Sports Officer Central Ghazala in presence of Manager Indoor Stadium Satish Gupta and President All J&K Chess Association Atul Kumar Gupta.

Amrita Gupta, Sonali Manhas, Stuti and Mansha Mahajan are representing J&K in senior women National, scheduled to be held at Kolhapur from December 26, while in under-9 team members including Pazhany Kaushal Kohli, Alankrita Sharma and Fatima Tu Zohra were also screened.