Tennis Volleyball team selected for Nat’l

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Players were selected for the upcoming 24th Youth National Tennis Volleyball Championship after screening, conducted by the screening committee of J&K Sports Council, here today.

The championship is scheduled to be held at Odisha from December 23 to 25. Ten boys and girls were selected on the basis of their performances.

The screening was done by Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer along with others at MA Stadium.

The officials of the Tennis Volleyball Association including president Shuja Zaffer, vice presidents and others congratulated the selected team and wished them all success in the championship.