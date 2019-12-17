Awaz-e-Awam portal to be re-launched

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring and Information Department, Rohit Kansal, today participated in a video conference with the officials of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, regarding improvements to be brought in Awaz-e-Awam portal of Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell after its integration with Centralized Public Grievance Redress & Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

Additional Secretary, DARPG V. Srinivas; Joint Secretary, DARPG, Jaya Dubey, participated in the video conferencing from New Delhi while Additional Secretary, LG’s Grievance Cell, Desh Raj Bhagat and Additional Project Director LG’s Grievance Cell, Mushtaq Ahmad participated from here.

It was decided in the meeting that the interface of Awaz-e-Awam Web Portal will be made citizen friendly besides making it more efficient and transparent. Besides, the web portal will be reshaped on the lines of Central Government’s CPGRAM or e-office online platforms for monitoring and registration of grievances and office files.

The meeting also decided to include several new parameters into the interface of the website which would help in categorization and classification of grievances.

Additional Secretary DARPG, V. Srinivas suggested to shortlist at least 20 different departments which will be highlighted on the rechristened dashboard, receiving maximum number of grievances to monitor and examine their content effectively.

During the meeting, a number of dashboards of different central government web portals were depicted to amalgamate many of their features into the newly furbished Awaz-e-Awam Portal.

The new web portal is likely to be re-launched in the first week of January next year. Pertinently, in the month of November the web portal was already integrated with the CPGRAMS during the recently held two day Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.