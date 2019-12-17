Hindustani play ‘Ek Panna Gumnaam’ staged at SMVDU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: A Hindustani play ‘Ek Panna Gumnaam’ written and directed by Rajneesh Gupta, Income Tax Officer was staged at Matrika Auditorium, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Katra.

On the occasion, Padam Shree Prof RK Sinha Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra was the chief guest and SK Sharma, Additional Commissioner Income Tax Range Head Jammu was the guest of honour. Karan Kapoor, prominent citizen was also present.

The theme of the play was about the story of a freedom fighter namely ‘Ashfaak Ullah Khan’, who hailed from Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh.

The writer was been able to depict the spirit of freedom struggle, organizational skills and passion of all Indians irrespective of religion to pursue the cause of liberating India in a very decisive manner.

The main character who played the lead roles are famous artists of Jammu region namely Madan Rangeela, Janak Khajuria, Lalita Tapasavi and Balbinder Singh.

In the end, Prof Rakesh Thusoo, Incharge Cultural Activities of the University extended full support in making this play a great event.