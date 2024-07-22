Aviation regulator DGCA sets up internal working groups to develop norms for eVTOLs

NEW DELHI, Jul 22 : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up internal working groups for studying various aspects related to operating electric air taxis and develop appropriate regulations, the government said on Monday.

With respect to electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) capable aircraft for carrying passengers, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has established the Advanced Air Mobility Study Group in light of rapid technological advances of new entrants and the potential impact on the aviation ecosystem.

“In tandem with that, DGCA has also constituted internal working groups for studying various aspects related to operation of eVTOL to assess and develop appropriate regulations/ requirements suitable for India,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He said these working groups will study relevant regulations published by other countries/ civil aviation authorities, seek inputs from the industry experts/ academia community and will develop appropriate criteria in their respective area for enabling eVTOL operation regulations in India.

“No dedicated budgetary provisions” for eVTOLs have been allocated so far for indigenous research and startups in the country, he added. (PTI)