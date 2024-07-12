Auto, e-Rickshaw Drivers To Face Action For Overcharging, Overloading: Warns RTO Jammu

Launches enforcement drives seized E rickshaw for being driven by an underage

JAMMU, July 12: Motor Vehicles Department today warned the Auto/e-Rickshaw drivers of punitive action if they overcharge commuters and refuse to ply as per notified fare and functional fare meter.

During the drive, enforcement wing informed the drivers that the department would come down hard on errant auto drivers if any such violations found on ground, which might also lead to cancellation of RCs of their vehicles or even cancellation of their Driving Licenses.

The department has carried out regular such drives on the special directions of Higher Authorities, after receiving series of complaints regarding overcharging during ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion Regional Transport Officer Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra said “We are determined to regulate plying of auto/e- rickshaw. Department will take action against those drivers who refuse to ply by the Fare Meter besides refusal to ply or misbehaving with commuters will also attract penalty as per license condition.

He further added that Department is determined/committed to bring discipline on the roads so the auto/e-Rickshaw drivers are also directed to be courteous with commuters,” he said.

The officials of enforcement wing of transport department will ensure that auto/e-Rickshaws ply their vehicles as per guidelines issued by Transport Department particularly regarding Fare. In this regard the enforcement wing is keeping a close vigil as per Order issued by higher authorities of Transport department vide No.78-TC of 2024 under endorsement No. TCJK-ESTB/2024/2301-3I J&K regarding the Fare to be charged from commuters for e-Rickshaws during ongoing Shri Amaranth Ji Yatra for the convenience of the yatries.

The enforcement Drive was carried out under the direct supervision of RTO Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra at different locations viz Bhagwat Nagar, Tawi 4th Bridge, Near Railway Station & Zorawar Chowk. As many as 260 vehicles were checked during the drive out of which 97 Auto/e-Rikshaws were e-challaned for offences pertaining to overcharging, overloading and deficiency of documents. One e-Rikshaw was seized for being plied by an underage driver and handed over to In-Charge Police Post Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu. The other team members comprised of ARTO (HQr) Rehana Tabassam, MVIs Vikas Srivats & Jagandeep Singh and MVTA Tarunjot Singh.