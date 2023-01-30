Authorities Suspend 2 Doctors, 3 Paramedics For Unauthorised Absence In Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: Authorities in Kupwara on Monday placed under suspension two doctors and three paramedics for allegedly remaining absent without any authorisation at one of the New Type Primary Health Centres (NTPHCs) in the north Kashmir district.

Quoting officials, that on the directions of District Development Commissioner Kupwara, BMO Kupwara suspended the two doctor and three paramedical staffers after they were found absent without any authorisation at NTPHC Gushi during a surprise visit by DC Kupwara at 2:45 p.m.

Confirming it, BMO Kupwara said that an inquiry has been initiated in this regard.