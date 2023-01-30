Amid Snowfall, KU, CUS Postpone Exams Scheduled Tomorrow

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: The University of Kashmir and Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) have postponed all exams scheduled tomorrow in view of inclement weather, officials said today.

In view of continuous snowfall reported across Kashmir, all examinations of the University of Kashmir, scheduled to be held on Tuesday (January 31, 2023) are postponed.

Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately.

All the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled on 31st of January, (Tuesday) 2023 have been postponed due to inclement weather.

Fresh dates for postponed papers shall be notified separately, said the Controller Examination Cluster University Srinagar.