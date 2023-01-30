Government Issues Advisory On Public Service Broadcasting For TV Channels

New Delhi, Jan 30: Granting relaxations, the government on Monday said the 30-minute daily obligatory public service broadcast by private broadcasters could be embedded in programmes telecast by other television channels.

In an advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also said the public service broadcast content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots.

“The time for which the public service broadcasting content is telecast in between commercial breaks shall not be accounted for the 12-minute limit for commercial breaks,” the advisory said.