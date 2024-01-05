Australia Topple India As World’s No 1 Test Side

DUBAI, Jan 5: Despite a seven-wicket win at Cape Town to draw their two-match series in South Africa, India were toppled from the top spot in ICC Test rankings by Australia on Friday.

Australia’s impressive effort to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan at home in the on-going three-match series has helped them move up in the rankings. The third match of that rubber is currently underway in Sydney.

“Australia’s impressive run at home against Pakistan helped them take the crown of the No. 1 Test team once again, having last held the spot briefly following their WTC Final victory,” the ICC stated in a release.

In the previous update, India had more points in their kitty despite being tied with Australia at 118 rating points each.

But the drawn series in South Africa meant India were leapfrogged by Australia.

“With India drawing their the two-Test series against South Africa 1-1 and Australia recording two wins in as many matches against Pakistan, the Pat Cummins-led side now top the Test rankings,” the ICC said.

“It’s the latest feat in a year full of them for Australia, alongside their ICC World Test Championship Final victory and their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.”

India, however, are placed at the top of the World Test Championship points table following their win at Newlands with 54.16 percentage points from four Tests that include two wins, one loss and a draw.

South Africa are placed second followed by New Zealand at third and Australia at fourth with 50 percentage points each in the WTC table.

“The ongoing third Test between Australia and Pakistan and the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England will likely lead to further activity in the Test Team Rankings, with the top spot on the line alongside crucial ICC World Test Championship points,” the ICC added. (Agencies)