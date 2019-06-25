Australia outclass England by 64 runs on way to semifinals

LONDON: It was reminiscent of the Australian swagger of yore as Aaron Finch’s pacers bossed arch-rivals England on their way to the World Cup semifinals with a 64-run victory here Tuesday.

While Australia became the first team to reach the semifinals of the showpiece, England’s defeat, their second straight following the stunning reverse to Sri Lanka, made their path to the last four way tougher than it was not less than a week ago.

Captain Finch rose to the occasion with his second century of the tournament before England rallied to stop Australia at 285 for seven in their blockbuster showdown. (AGENCIES)