Ather Energy launches its First Experience Centre in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Expanding its network in Jammu and Kashmir, Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturer today launched its first Experience Centre, here today.

At the Experience Centre, enthusiasts can test ride Ather scooters, including the Ather 450X, 450S, and the 450 Apex known for their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first Experience Centre in Srinagar, marking a significant milestone in expanding Ather’s presence in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar is a mature two-wheeler market, as well as a family focused one, which is why we are excited to bring our electric scooters to the city, especially the Rizta, our first family scooter. With the new EC, we now have 2 Experience Centres across the state, demonstrating our commitment to making electric mobility accessible to all.”

Ashaq Hussain Wani, Managing Director, Eco Wings Pvt. Ltd., said “We are very delighted to be associated with Ather Energy, which is transforming the electric 2W space in India by bringing high- performance scooters with their advanced technology and highly talented team. We believe our knowledge and experience in Kashmir markets clubbed with Ather’s superior products will allow us to provide a great experience to consumers in our area.”

The Rizta is available in two models and three variants: Rizta S and Rizta Z with a 2.9 kWh battery, and a top-end model Rizta Z with a 3.7 kWh battery. The 2.9 kWh variants are expected to have a range of 123 km, while the 3.7 kWh variant will offer a range of 159 km.

The newly launched Rizta S with a 2.9 kWh battery will be priced at INR 1,10,891 (ex-showroom Srinagar).

The Ather Rizta Z with the 2.9 kWh battery and the 3.7 kWh battery will be available at INR 1,25,891 and INR 1,45,892 (ex-showroom Srinagar) respectively.

The 450S is priced starting at INR 1,16,334 (ex-showroom Srinagar). Meanwhile, the 450X, which comes with a 2.9 kWh battery, is available at a starting price of INR 1,41,491 (ex-showroom Srinagar) and for the variant with a 3.7 kWh battery, the cost is INR 1,55,891 (ex-showroom Srinagar).

The 450 Apex will be available at INR 1,95,891 (ex-showroom Srinagar).