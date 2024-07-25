LG pays homage to martyr Dilwar Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid wreath and paid homage to Naik Dilwar Khan, who laid down his life during anti-terror operation in Kupwara.

“I salute the indomitable courage of our braveheart, who made supreme sacrifice for the nation. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lt Governor said.