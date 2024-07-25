J&K Bank expands its reach with new branch at Saket in Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 24: In line with its policy to enhance brick-and-mortar presence in key metropolitan cities, J&K Bank has opened a new branch in Saket – a vibrant and economically bustling area in South Delhi.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash inaugurated the Saket Branch today in the presence of Divisional Head (Rest of India) Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Head (Delhi) Suresh Kumar Choudhary and other officials of the Bank.

Speaking at the inauguration, Baldev Prakash highlighted the significance of this expansion, stating, “Opening a new branch in South Delhi’s Saket is a significant step in our broader strategy to strengthen our presence in major urban centres across the country. Aligned with our strategic expansion across the country, the aim is to bring high-quality banking services closer to our growing customer base to ensure that they have easy access to our products as well as expertise.”

“Metropolitan cities like Delhi are pivotal to our growth strategy. By establishing a strong foothold in these areas, we are not only enhancing our service delivery but also contributing to the economic development of the people in these areas. We remain committed to expanding our network and providing best banking experiences to our customers nationwide”, he further added.

Notably, the new branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and is designed to offer a full range of banking services primarily personal finance and banking solutions for businesses.