Athar Named Best City Leader At Smart Cities India Awards

SRINAGAR, Jan 20: Srinagar’s former CEO and DC Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, has been named the Best City Leader of the Year at the Smart Cities India Awards.

Khan expressed his gratitude for the award on X and acknowledged the efforts of the Srinagar Smart City team.

During his tenure, Khan played a crucial role in achieving significant milestones in making Srinagar a smarter and more sustainable city.

He attributes this success to the collaborative efforts and shared vision of the SSCL team.

Khan extends his heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in this journey and sees this award as a recognition of their collective dedication.

The Smart Cities India Awards aim to acknowledge outstanding contributions in creating smart, sustainable, and innovative urban spaces.(KNS)

