Delegation Of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Jan 20: A delegation of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

The delegation led by its President Pt. Ram K. Bhat put forth various issues of the Kashmiri Pandit community pertaining to welfare of government employees, youth and traders of the community; preservation and restoration of temples and shrines in the valley.

A delegation of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of their concerning issues.

A deputation of the residents of Tehsil HQ Phagsoo, Doda headed by Talib Hussain Butt projected various development issues of their area.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that the genuine issues projected by them will be taken up for necessary action.