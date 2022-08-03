Atal Dulloo links 9 Mandis with eNAM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo chaired a review of implementation of e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here today.

On the occasion, the ACS formally linked 9 new mandis- Anantnag, Chrar-sharif, Handwara, Kathua, Kulgam, Pulwama, Sopore Shopian and Udhampur, with eNAM. Pertinently, fruit and vegetable markets of Narwal and Parimpora have been linked with eNAM since 2019.

Upon review, the ACS directed the officers to ensure increased participation and registration of farmers and traders for successful implementation of eNAM. He advised that the quantity of trade in the existing and new mandis also be increased significantly.

He instructed the officers to encourage electronic payments. Only e-payments can ensure that farmers are getting the right price for their produce, he said. He also directed the officials to functionalise and operate the newly linked mandis to their optimum capacity.

Atal Dulloo advised the officers to formulate a definite road map and generating awareness among farmers, traders and commission agents for success of eNAM. He also gave nod to a couple of interventions suggested by the officers.

The meeting was attended by Director Horticulture Planning & Marketing Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Director Horticulture Jammu/ Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu/ Kashmir and Managing Director, J&K Agro Development Corporation, Arun Manhas among other officers.