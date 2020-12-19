Atal Dulloo chairs preliminary meet for implementation of SEHAT scheme

JAMMU: Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today chaired a preliminary meeting to review the progress for smooth implementation of Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine (SEHAT) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir which will be rolled out by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on 26th December 2020.

The meeting was attended by CEO Ayushman Bharat and Mission Director NHM, Bhupinder Kumar; Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma; Director Health services Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma; MD JK Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (MSCL),Dr.Yashpal Sharma and other concerned officials while as Director SKIMS,AG Ahangar; Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Samir Mattoo; Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr.Samia Rashid; Principals of newly established Medical Colleges and CMOs of all districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking during the meeting, Atal Dulloo impressed upon the officers to keep all arrangements in place for the effective roll out of the scheme besides the process of card distribution should also be expedited so that maximum people take benefits out of this scheme.

Financial Commissioner further directed the CMOs to expedite the process of registration under this scheme so that no family is left out from availing benefits. He asked the officers and CMOs to utilise the services of CSC operators effectively for the successful implementation of SEHAT scheme.

Atal Dulloo also impressed upon the officers to aware the public about the benefits of the scheme and utilise the outdoor publicity material like hoardings, banners and other things for generating maximum awareness among the masses.

Speaking regarding the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, the Financial Commissioner directed the officers that all Indoor Patient Department (IPD) cases should be registered under this scheme besides COVID case patients should also be registered under this scheme.

Atal Dulloo further asked the officers that the public should be facilitated for registering under Ayushman Bharat scheme so that maximum beneficiaries are registered under the scheme.

The Financial Commissioner asked the administrators and principals of different medical colleges to utilise the services of Arogya Mitras effectively so that maximum people are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He asked them to hire the Arogya Mitras as per the daily flow of the patients in the IPDs.

Atal Dulloo further directed the MD JKMSCL to keep the medicines available for all the hospitals so that the public doesn’t face any inconvenience while having the required treatments under the scheme.