At least nine people injured after twin Kabul blast staged by IS

Kabul, Nov 2: At least nine people got injured after twin blasts in Kabul on Tuesday, local media reported.

“#Kabul: explosions in PD10 area — 9 wounded people have arrived at our hospital so far. #Afghanistan,” the Italian humanitarian organization tweeted.

The attack on a hospital in the capital of Afghanistan and was staged by the Islamic State, Sputnik reported citing Bakhtar news agency.

An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building and are now engaged in clashes with the Taliban, the report added.

Further details are awaited. (Agencies)