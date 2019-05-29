At 42.8 degrees Celsius, Jammu records season’s highest temperature so far

JAMMU: The mercury showed an upward trend across the Jammu region on Wednesday with the city recording this season’s highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above average, an official at the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the city roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies. (AGENCIES)