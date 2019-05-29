Kashmiri-ISIS recruit in US custody in Syria

SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri youth, who allegedly joined the ISIS, has been arrested by the US allied forces in Syria and his parents have approached state authorities for intervening and bringing him back, officials said here on Wednesday.

The youth identified as Adil Ahmad is believed to have joined the banned terror group in 2013, officials said.

After migrating to ISIS-controlled Syria, ostensibility on the pretext of working for an NGO, he married a Dutch woman who had also joined the terror group. (AGENCIES)