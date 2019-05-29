Rahul, Sonia to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, party sources said.
The two Congress leaders are among those invited by the Prime Minister to the ceremony.
They have accepted the invite, they said. (AGENCIES)
