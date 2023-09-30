Aspirational blocks programme changed the lives of more than 25 crore people: PM Modi

New Delh : Mr. Modi made the remarks as he launched a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 30, 2023, said the aspirational districts programme changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country and its success will now form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme.

Mr. Modi made the remarks as he launched a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at the Bharat Mandapam here.