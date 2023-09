Sreeshankar’s jump was the second-best among the 12 finalists behind China’s Yuhao Shi (8.14m), while Aldrin’s was the sixth on the list.

Hangzhou : Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswi Aldrin qualified for the final of the men’s long jump event here at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

After one of the Games’ hottest days so far on Friday, the temperature dropped again and the athletes were greeted by overcast chilly conditions before the start of their event