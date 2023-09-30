Asian Games | Sarabjot, Divya win silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

India’s shooters have so far won six gold, eight silver and five bronze at the Asian Games, their best-ever showing in the continental showpiece

Hangzhou : Birthday boy Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS continued India’s unprecedented run in shooting, winning silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event to take the country’s medal tally in the discipline to 19 at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

India have so far won six gold, eight silver and five bronze at the Asian Games, their best-ever showing in the continental showpiece.

The Indian pair was beaten to the gold medal by world champion marksman Zhang Bowen and compatriot Jiang Ranxin, who emerged 16-14 victors in the shoot-off for the top podium finish.

Sarabjot, who had won the men’s 10m air pistol team gold with Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal on Thursday, looked on course to bring India its seventh gold in mixed team event partnering Divya on Saturday, but a few poor shots during the latter part of the shoot-off undid the good work done in the qualification round by the pair.

India started the finals with a flourish and were leading 11-7 till the ninth series of shots. But the experienced Chinese shooters rallied from thereon to equalise at 11-all and again at 14-all before Ranxin came up with a superb 10.7 and Bowen 10.3 giving no chance for the Indians to match up to the score.

Sarabjot, who turned 22 on Saturday, shot 10.5, while 28-year-old Divya had a rank poor shot of 9.9, which sealed their fate on the 15th shot.

Earlier in the qualification round, Sarabjot shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and enter the finals as the No.1 team ahead of China (576).

In the mixed team 10m air pistol event, the top-six teams in qualification enter the medal round but only the No.1 and No.2 placed teams play the shoot-off for gold, while teams placed between No.3 and No.6 compete for two bronze medals. (Agencies)

