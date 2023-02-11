As In Physiotherapy, Continuity, Conviction Necessary For Country’s Development: PM

NEW DELHI, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said continuity and conviction were necessary, just as in physiotherapy, for the country’s development. He was addressing the 60th National Indian Association of Physiotherapists Conference through a video message.

“As in physiotherapy, continuity and conviction necessary for country’s development. Physiotherapists should educate people about right exercise, right posture and right things about keeping themselves fit,” the PM said.

The PM said he too needed the help of physiotherapists sometimes, but suggested one combine this with Yoga.

The two-day 60th National IAP conference is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 16 years and will see experts from India and abroad discussing and debating advancements in the field.

A highlight of the conference is the the first time ever ‘scientific presentations (paper and poster presentations) for clinicians. (Agencies)