Article 370 abrogation decisive battle for peace in Kashmir: HM

GURGAON: The abrogation of Article 370 provisions is a “decisive battle” waged by the Narendra Modi government to end years of proxy war and terrorism from Pakistan and the step will bring ever-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Attending the 35th Raising Day celebrations of the counter-terror force NSG as the chief guest here, Shah said the recent decision to repeal special provisions in J and K will help to “completely eradicate” the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from the Kashmir Valley.

He said his government is firm on the policy of “zero tolerance” on terrorism and the National Security Guard (NSG) is an important instrument to achieve this goal.

“I believe that with the abrogation of Article 370 by PM Narendra Modi, we have initiated a decisive battle against years of proxy war and terror acts perpetrated by our neighbour (Pakistan) and this step will ensure ever-lasting peace in Kashmir and the region,” Shah said at the NSG garrison in Manesar here.

Terrorism is a curse on any civilised society and an impediment in development, he said.

“Hence our government is firm on continuing the zero tolerance policy on terrorism,” Shah added.

The NSG was raised in 1984 as the federal counter-terror and counter-hijack force with specialised ‘black cat’ commandos to render these tasks. (agencies)