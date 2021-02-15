Art 370 gave separatism, terrorism, nepotism & widespread corruption: LG

Sinha meets Mishra, top filmmakers in Mumbai

*Will be in Delhi for 3 days for crucial meetings

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that fear of terrorism will be uprooted in Jammu and Kashmir and maintained that Articles 370 and 35-A, which were abrogated by the Central Government on August 5, 2019, have given the erstwhile State nothing but massive separatism, terrorism, nepotism and widespread corruption.

During his visit to Mumbai, Sinha met prominent BJP leader Amarjeet Mishra, who is Incharge Bollywood, and invited the film industry to Jammu and Kashmir for shooting assuring them that situation is now conducive and normalcy prevailed in most parts of the UT. Number of producers and directors of the Bollywood also met Sinha.

Mishra was Vice Chairman of Maharashtra Film State and Cultural Development Corporation Limited in the previous Government. He has good connections with the Bollywood and also holds senior position in the Mumbai BJP.

Sources said Sinha-Mishra meeting lasted around an hour during which the Lieutenant Governor invited Bollywood to picturesque Jammu and Kashmir, which once used to be favourite destination of the film industry but was shunned by it after militancy erupted in 1989. However, recently due to efforts of the Government, a number of Directors and Producers from Bollywood had visited Kashmir and showed keen interest in shooting.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already offered best possible facilities to the Bollywood in the Union Territory.

“There has been tremendous response of the Bollywood to Jammu and Kashmir Government offers. If situation remains normal, many Directors and Producers have shown keen interest to shoot their upcoming movies in J&K,” sources said.

After addressing a function and meetings with BJP leader and Bollywood personalities, Sinha reached New Delhi this morning where he will be staying for three days for important meetings with the Central Government functionaries on security and financial aspects of the Union Territory. He is likely to return here on February 17.

At the Mumbai function, Sinha said that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, gave Jammu and Kashmir the status of Union Territory and fully integrated it into the mainstream of the nation. And for a long time, the conspiracy being run by those certain classes of people against the people of Jammu and Kashmir was destroyed in an instant.

Quoting the Prime Minister, the Lieutenant Governor said – “Articles 370 and 35A gave Jammu and Kashmir nothing but massive separatism, terrorism, nepotism, and widespread corruption”.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of basic rights. Few vested interests hampered the development reaching the doorsteps of the people for decades”, he said.

He added that there is no escape from accepting the truth that deliberately, under a thoughtful strategy, the development of J&K, the aspirations and dreams of the people were suppressed by a few people and a particular section.

“We have taken another big step to correct the errors of history,” he added.

With a population of 1 crore 30 lakh, J&K was not only connected with the mainstream of the country but the new dawn of development and trust has been witnessed across the Union Territory, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that recently, peaceful, violence-free and fair elections were held for the District Development Councils and the three-tier Panchayat system was established to strengthen the grass root democracy, paving the way for progressive future of the UT.

The polling stations across the UT witnessed long queues of enthusiastic voters and people came out to vote in large numbers, despite harsh weather conditions, with the voter turnout percentage even in the traditionally low percentage areas registering manifold increase, which itself manifests that faith of the people of J&K in the democratic process has deepened, he added.