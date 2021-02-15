SSP discusses security, other safety issues with DDC members

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: A general meeting was hosted for DDC members wherein SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary discussed security as well as other safety issues.

The focus of the interaction was mainly about the security related protocols regarding the visits to their respective DDC constituencies.

During the interaction, SSP Anantnag stated that the inception of DDC as a democratic institution will pave the way for grass root democracy in the district and DDC members are the torch bearers of the same.

He further added that District Police Anantnag is committed to safety and security of all the members so that they will be able to discharge their duties without any fear or favour on ground.

DDC Vice chairman Sheikh Javid has pointed out that since elections District Police Anantnag has been facilitating the members in bringing the participative democracy at grass root level in Anantnag.

Muneera Akhtar, DDC member of Breng constituency stated that the role of police is imperative in increasing the women’s participation in governance as police is watchdog for crime against women. Another member Sameena Hussain from Acchabal constituency said that Anantnag Police has been extending its support to all the lady members of DDC from the beginning and members expect same in future.

SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary assured all the DDC members that complete cooperation will be extended for their smooth functioning and discharging their duties without any fear.

He further added that the Government is committed for peaceful transition towards grass root participative democracy in district and every possible help will be provided to members for the same. All the future safety and security related issues will be dealt seriously and assured the improvement in overall security scenario on the basis of future feedbacks from the members.

SP Headquarters Anantnag and SDPO Anantnag were also present in the meeting.